US Markets

Soccer-Flamengo beat Fluminense to secure fourth straight win

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Two first-half goals helped Flamengo to their fourth consecutive win in Brazil on Wednesday as the Rio side overcame arch rivals Fluminense 2-1 in an entertaining game at the Maracana stadium.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Two first-half goals helped Flamengo to their fourth consecutive win in Brazil on Wednesday as the Rio side overcame arch rivals Fluminense 2-1 in an entertaining game at the Maracana stadium.

Filipe Luis put the reigning champions ahead after eight minutes and Gabriel Barbosa doubled their lead 11 minutes before halftime, with both goals coming after the Fluminense goalkeeper could only parry shots back into the danger area.

Fluminense pulled a goal back through Digao in stoppage time.

Flamengo, unbeaten in seven games, are second in the Serie A table, equal on 17 points with leaders Internacional and third-placed Sao Paulo. Fluminense are ninth on 11 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular