Soccer-Five-star Haaland leads Manchester City to 7-0 rout of Leipzig

March 14, 2023 — 06:05 pm EDT

MANCHESTER, England, March 14 (Reuters) - Erling Haaland became the third player in Champions League history to score five goals in a game as he led Manchester City to an unrelenting 7-0 rout of RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The victory, which equalled City's biggest European win, sent Pep Guardiola's side into the quarter-finals 8-1 on aggregate.

It was a record-breaking night for the 22-year-old Haaland, who became Manchester City's top goalscorer in a season ever as he took his tally for the campaign to 39 goals, vaulting him past Tommy Johnson's mark from 1928-29.

He also became the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals as he moved on to 33, hitting that mark in 25 games, the fewest ever.

Ilkay Gundogen and Kevin De Bruyne were also on target for City.

