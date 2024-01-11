News & Insights

Politics

Soccer-First Asian Cup woman referee Yamashita to officiate Australia v India

Credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM AL OMARI

January 11, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

DOHA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita will become the first woman referee to officiate a men's Asian Cup match on Saturday when she takes charge of the Group B game between former champions Australia and India, Asia's soccer body AFC said on Thursday.

Yamashita will be supported by assistant referees Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi, making it an all-female trio who will oversee the encounter at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

The trio have already teamed up in club matches at the 2019 AFC Cup, the 2022 AFC Champions League and Japan's J1 League last year.

Yamashita, who is the first professional woman referee from Japan, arrives in Doha with the experience of two women's World Cups under her belt while she was also a match official at the 2022 World Cup.

The 37-year-old is among five officials who will be the first women to referee matches at the men's Asian Cup, which runs from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Doha; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com | Twitter: @RohithNair;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Politics
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.