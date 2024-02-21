News & Insights

Soccer-Fiorentina's Kouame treated for malaria

February 21, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fiorentina winger Christian Kouame has been treated in hospital for malaria, the Italian Serie A club said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was in the Ivory Coast squad that won the recent Africa Cup of Nations and played in the quarter-finals.

"Christian has gone into hospital to receive treatment and will continue to be assessed over the coming days," Fiorentina said in a statement.

Fiorentina are seventh in Serie A with 38 points. Kouame has played 22 matches for them this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

