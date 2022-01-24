Soccer-Fiorentina ready to sell Vlahovic for 70 million euros, says director Prade

ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fiorentina are open to selling star striker Dusan Vlahovic in January but value him at more than 70 million euros ($79.25 million) and want cash up front, the Italian club’s sporting director Daniele Prade said on Monday.

The 21-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Juventus and English Premier League side Arsenal after scoring 17 Serie A goals this season, making him the league’s joint-top scorer alongside Lazio’s Ciro Immobile.

"He has a significant valuation, above 70 million euros. With no players in exchange or payments spread over years,” Prade told Sport Italia.

Vlahovic's contract in Florence expires in June 2023 and the club’s owner Rocco Commisso announced in October last year that the striker had turned down offers of a contract renewal.

However, Prade revealed that bids the club have received so far this month haven’t gone anywhere due to a lack of communication from the Serbian's agents.

"We received some very substantial offers, but we never got a response from his representatives," Prade said.

"Our doors are open. I say this because we want to understand what he wants and what his agents want. We are also open to sitting down again to discuss a contract renewal.

"We are a club with an annual turnover of 75 million euros per year, so we cannot lose Dusan for nothing."

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Christian Radnedge)

