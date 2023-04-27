News & Insights

Soccer-Fiorentina make Coppa Italia final following dull stalemate with Cremonese

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

April 27, 2023 — 05:17 pm EDT

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

FLORENCE, April 27 (Reuters) - Reluctant Fiorentina were held to a goalless draw by Cremonese in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Thursday and they will face Inter Milan in the final following a 2-0 aggregate win.

Six-time winners Fiorentina, who beat Cremonese in the first leg with goals by forwards Arthur Cabral and Nicolas Gonzalez, have reached their 11th cup final and first since 2014.

Both teams started cautiously in a dull first half, where each side registered a single shot on target.

Fiorentina continued to comfortably hold on to the ball after the break but Cremonese's defence successfully thwarted their few goal-scoring chances.

The visitors regained some of the possession towards the end of the game but lacked the quality to overturn the deficit.

Fiorentina will meet Inter in the final on May 24 at the Stadio Olimpico, after Simone Inzaghi's side beat Juventus 1-0 on Wednesday to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

