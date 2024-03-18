News & Insights

Soccer-Fiorentina GM Barone on life support after cardiac arrest

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

March 18, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone remains in hospital on life support after suffering a cardiac arrest, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Fiorentina's Serie A match at Atalanta was postponed on Sunday after Barone collapsed as the team were leaving their hotel.

Barone, who turns 58 on Wednesday, was taken to a hospital in Milan.

"Joe's vital functions are being supported by artificial mechanical support techniques. No prognosis has been set," Fiorentina said in a statement.

