News & Insights

Soccer-Fiorentina GM Barone dies after suffering cardiac arrest

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

March 19, 2024 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

March 19 (Reuters) - Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone has died aged 57 after suffering a cardiac arrest, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Fiorentina had said on Monday that Barone remained in hospital on life support after collapsing on Sunday as the team were leaving the hotel for their Serie A match at Atalanta, which was postponed.

"It is with deep sorrow and immense sadness that Fiorentina confirms the loss of one of its figureheads, a person who has marked the recent history of the club and who will never be forgotten," the club said in a statement.

"General Director Giuseppe Barone passed away today at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan after suddenly falling ill on Sunday," it said.

"He was a treasured friend who always stayed strong in the happiest and, above all, the most difficult moments."

Barone, who would have turned 58 on Wednesday, took up his role at Fiorentina in November 2019.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.