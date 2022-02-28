Soccer-FIFA set to suspend Russia from internationals - source

Feb 28 (Reuters) - FIFA are set to suspend Russia's national teams from international football until further notice, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Monday.

FIFA is in advanced talks with European soccer body UEFA over the matter and a decision could be made later on Monday. Russia is scheduled to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off on March 24.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by John Stonestreet)

((john.stonestreet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.