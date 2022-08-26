Soccer-FIFA lifts suspension of Indian football federation

Rohith Nair Reuters
Published
FIFA has lifted the suspension imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier this month due to undue third-party influence, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.

Lifting of the suspension also means that the Under-17 women's World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in India from Oct. 11-30, will be held in the country as planned.

