Soccer-FIFA investigating crowd disruption in Brazil-Argentina clash

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

November 24, 2023 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - FIFA has started disciplinary proceedings over the crowd disturbances that caused a delay in the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium on Thursday, according to media reports.

Brazil and Argentina fans started fighting behind one of the goals during the national anthems, prompting police to charge at the travelling contingent with batons drawn.

The visiting world champions, led by captain Lionel Messi, went over to the terraces to try and calm the situation before leaving the pitch for more than 10 minutes.

"FIFA can confirm that its Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) and the Argentinian Football Association (AFA)," said a statement reported by the BBC.

Argentina face disciplinary action from soccer's world governing body for the "crowd disturbance" and delayed kick-off.

FIFA added that Brazil are under investigation for potential violations of 'Article 17' of the disciplinary code, which relates to maintaining order and security during matches.

The game started after the long delay and Argentina won 1-0 with a 63rd-minute header from defender Nicolas Otamendi.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

