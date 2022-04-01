MANU

Soccer-Fernandes signs new Man United deal until 2026

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract until June 2026 with an option to extend for a further year, the English side announced on Friday.

The Portugal international joined United from Sporting in January 2020 and has become a key player at the club.

The 27-year-old playmaker has scored 49 goals and made 39 assists in 117 appearances in all competitions for United, though his form has dipped this season.

"Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End," Fernandes said.

"There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.

"We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team."

Fernandes also helped Portugal seal a spot in this year's World Cup after scoring a brace in their victory against North Macedonia in the European qualifiers this week.

United are sixth in the league on 50 points after 29 matches and they host Leicester City on Saturday.

