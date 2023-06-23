News & Insights

Soccer-Fenerbahce sign Dzeko on free transfer from Inter

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

June 23, 2023 — 01:32 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 23 (Reuters) - Striker Edin Dzeko has joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer from Inter Milan, the Turkish club said on Thursday.

The 37-year-old, who played in Inter's Champions League final defeat by Manchester City earlier this month, has signed a two-year deal with the Istanbul-based club.

His contract with Inter expires on June 30.

Dzeko scored 31 goals in 101 games since joining Inter from AS Roma in 2021, winning two Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup titles. He won Premier League and Bundesliga titles with Man City and Wolfsburg and has scored more than 300 goals in his club career.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is also the top scorer for his country with 64 goals in 129 appearances.

"Goodbye Inter, it's been two wonderful years," Dzeko wrote on Instagram. "It has been an amazing journey. We're parting ways now, but thank you for everything."

Fenerbahce finished runners-up to Galatasaray in last season's Super Lig. They last won the league title in 2014.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.