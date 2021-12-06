Soccer-Fans queue for free tattoos to celebrate Atletico's Brazilian title win

By Monday morning there were hundreds more behind him, even though the day was grey and wet.

MRV hired 30 tattoo artists to ink the designs at the stadium it is currently building for the club.

They were offered four designs: a rooster, which is the club symbol, the league trophy, the new MRV Arena or a fourth option which reads "O Galo Ganhou (The Rooster Won) 02.12.2021."

Fans had to be over 18, provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and hand over one kg of dry goods for charity.

"I've always had Galo in my heart and now I have them on my skin," said Terezinha das Graças Lancuna, a 73-year-old who got a tattoo of the rooster on the inside of her left arm.

"I'm so emotional," she said through tears. "I never thought I would have the courage (to go through with it). Look how beautiful it is."

(Reporting by Ueslei Marcelino in Belo Horizonte; writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.