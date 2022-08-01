Soccer-Fabregas joins Serie B side Como, invests in club

Contributor
Manasi Pathak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Former Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has invested in second-tier Italian club Como and also signed a two-year contract to play for them, the club announced at a news conference on Monday.

Adds details

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Former Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has invested in second-tier Italian club Como and also signed a two-year contract to play for them, the club announced at a news conference on Monday.

Ex-Spain international Fabregas became a free agent after his release from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the close season.

Como finished 13th in Serie B last season following their promotion from the third tier in 2020-21.

"He owns part of the club, he's a shareholder," club CEO Dennis Wise told reporters, without providing further details.

"That's what Cesc wants to get involved in. He'll be here a lot longer than expected really. It was important, he felt that way, to be part of it going forward long-term," added Wise, a former England and Chelsea midfielder.

"There's a lot more to be done at the football club regarding where we want to end up, in Serie A. He sees it as a good opportunity and I'm pleased he's on board."

Fabregas was part of Spain's World Cup-winning team in 2010 and won the Premier League twice with Chelsea.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris and Christian Radnedge)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters