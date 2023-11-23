Soccer-FA to avoid lighting up Wembley arch for social and political causes

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - England's Football Association is unlikely to light up the Wembley Stadium arch in support of social and political causes in future, a source at the governing body told Reuters on Thursday.

The move follows last month's decision by the FA in blue and white in solidarity with Israel following the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7. The British government rebuked the FA for the decision.

The 133-metre high steel structure was lit up in the colours of Ukraine's flag last year after the invasion of the country by Russia, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation', and that of France and Turkey after attacks in Paris and Istanbul.

However, England's home stadium will only light up its arch for matters related to football and entertainment in the future and is unlikely to be used for causes and campaigns supported by the FA, the source added.

The FA held a minute's silence for victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict before kickoff during England's friendly against Australia at Wembley on Oct. 13 instead of lighting up the arch.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((chiranjit.ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.