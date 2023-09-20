Soccer-FA Director of women's football Campbell to step down

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sue Campbell, the Football Association's director of women's football, is set to leave her role in 2024, the soccer governing body said on Wednesday.

Campbell, who was previously chair of UK Sport, joined the FA in 2016 and has played a pivotal role in the growth of women's football in the country.

During Campbell's tenure, England won their first major title last year on home soil, overcoming Germany in the European Championship final at Wembley in front of a record crowd. They also reached the final of the Women's World Cup last month.

England's Women's Super League has also gone from strength to strength, with the league's chair Dawn Airey saying earlier this month that it is confident of becoming the first billion pound ($1.24 billion) women's soccer league in the world.

"I have loved my time leading the women's game in England and have been privileged and proud to work alongside so many talented people," Campbell said.

"We have had a shared mission and as a team we have taken the game to a new level."

The FA said Campbell would retire from her role once a successor is identified and appointed.

"Her last eight years have been focused on driving the growth of the women's game, and inspiring a new generation of players and fans," FA CEO Mark Bullingham said.

"She has done an outstanding job, and we hope that she stays involved with women's football when she steps down from her FA role next year."

($1 = 0.8088 pounds)

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

