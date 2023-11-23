Soccer-FA council member resigns after suspension over Israel-Hamas conflict post

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Football Association (FA) council member Wasim Haq on Thursday resigned from his role after being suspended over a social media post about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Haq, who joined the FA as a BAME Football Communities Representative in 2019, was suspended by English soccer's governing body this month over a post saying "Adolf Hitler would be proud of (Israel's Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu", which he has since deleted.

He was also removed from his role as an independent councillor at the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

On Thursday, Haq shared a copy of his resignation letter addressed to FA chair Debbie Hewitt in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"Recent events have left me bereft of energy and hope. I have felt overwhelmed at how this has transpired," the letter read.

"As someone who has worked closely with many Jewish people over the years and created meaningful and valued friendships, the most painful part of this process is knowing that some of those friends and colleagues may not forgive me for the misunderstanding and hurt I have unintentionally caused.

"I take full responsibility and reiterate my apology to them and all those affected."

Haq added that his original post was a "direct criticism of a politician" and was not addressed to any race or religious group.

"In expressing these feelings, I chose the wrong words entirely and that has impacted the leadership position that I hold at The FA," Haq said.

Haq also said that he was planning to engage with members of the Jewish community "to share and understand".

Reuters has contacted the FA for comment.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

