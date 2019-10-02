Soccer-FA charges Man City's Silva with misconduct over Mendy tweet

Contributor
Shrivathsa Sridhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) over a Twitter post concerning team mate Benjamin Mendy last month.

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) over a Twitter post concerning team mate Benjamin Mendy last month.

Portugal's Silva came under fire from anti-racism body Kick It Out after posting a message on Sept. 22 comparing Mendy to a character used in the logo for Conguitos, a confectionary brand popular in Spain and Portugal, before deleting it.

"Silva has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3," the FA said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the player had until Oct. 9 to respond.

"It is alleged that the City player's activity breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"It is further alleged that the activity constitutes an aggravated breach... as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin."

City manager Pep Guardiola had said last month that it would be a mistake for the FA to punish Silva over the tweet.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More