World Markets

Soccer-Ex-Marseille chief Pape Diouf dies after contracting coronavirus

Contributor
Richard Martin Reuters
Published

Former Olympique de Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 after contracting the coronavirus, the Ligue 1 club announced on Tuesday.

March 31 (Reuters) - Former Olympique de Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 after contracting the coronavirus, the Ligue 1 club announced on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that Olympique de Marseille learned of the death of Pape Diouf," the club said on their official Twitter account.

"Pape will remain in the hearts of the Marseillais forever, as one of the great architects in the club's history. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Marseille said earlier on Tuesday that Diouf, a Senegalese national who moved to Marseille as a teenager, had contracted the virus. He was being treated in the Senegalese capital Dakar where he passed away.

A former journalist and players' agent, Diouf was president of Marseille from 2005 to 2009 when they finished runners-up in Ligue 1 twice and reached two French Cup finals, losing both.

They were crowned league champions the year after his departure.

"Pape Diouf will be remembered as a charismatic, endearing and passionate leader," added a statement from the French league's organising body, the LFP.

"The LFP extends its condolences to his family, his loved ones and to Olympique de Marseille during this moment of immense sadness for French football."

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((r.pmartin87@gmail.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: The State of European Markets

Jill Malandrino was joined by Bjorn Sibbern, EVP, Head of European Market Services, Nasdaq, to discuss the state of the European markets.

1 hour ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular