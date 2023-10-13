News & Insights

Soccer-Ex-England forward Sturridge in legal dispute over $30k lost dog reward

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

October 13, 2023 — 03:10 pm EDT

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Former England striker Daniel Sturridge has hired lawyers in California to deal with a legal dispute over a $30,000 reward which he denied he owes after his stolen dog was returned, British media reported on Friday.

Sturridge's Pomeranian called Lucci was stolen from a Los Angeles house in 2019 and the former Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool striker offered the reward to help find his pet.

In 2021 Sturridge was ordered to pay the sum to American rapper Foster Washington, who launched a civil suit claiming he was owed the money.

"I personally paid a reward to the young boy who found him," Sturridge wrote on social media platform X.

"He was delighted with the reward, as were my family and I to get Lucci home. The person seeking payment is not due any money, I already paid the young boy who found Lucci."

Sturridge, 34, added he did not know there was a civil suit in place.

"I was unaware of the court hearing even taking place ... Therefore, I have not had the opportunity to properly represent myself in relation to these false claims," he wrote.

"With that being said, I have now instructed California lawyers to deal with matters on my behalf. I am confident that this will be resolved in my favour quickly and put an end to the speculative claim for good."

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
