News & Insights

Soccer-Ex-Celtic manager Deila takes charge at Club Brugge

Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Carchietta

May 25, 2023 — 12:38 pm EDT

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

May 25 (Reuters) - Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila will take over at Belgian side Club Brugge from next season, the Jupiler Pro League club said on Thursday.

The Norwegian 47-year-old joins Brugge from Standard Liege and will take over from interim coach Rik De Mil, who has led the team following the sacking of Scott Parker in March.

Parker, who was in charge for just 12 games, was sacked after they were thrashed 7-1 on aggregate by Benfica in the Champions League last 16.

During his tenure at Celtic from 2014 to 2016, Deila led the Glasgow club to two Scottish titles and a League Cup.

He joined New York City FC in 2020, leading them to the Major League Soccer Cup the following year.

Despite qualifying for the Championship round in the Pro League, Brugge find themselves in last place with 33 points before the final two rounds.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.