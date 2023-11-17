Soccer-Ex-Cardiff player Simpson suspended for racist language towards team mate

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Former Cardiff City defender Jack Simpson has been suspended for six matches and fined after he admitted using racist language towards a team mate, the English FA said on Thursday.

The incident took place during Cardiff's pre-season tour in Portugal. The former Rangers player left Cardiff in August and has since been a free agent.

Simpson was fined 8,000 pounds ($9,932) and will undergo "face-to-face education," the FA said in a statement.

"Jack Simpson admitted the charge against him, and his sanctions were imposed following a hearing," the FA added.

($1 = 0.8054 pounds)

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((chiranjit.ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.