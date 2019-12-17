Soccer-Ex-Arsenal striker Bendtner considers hanging up his boots

Former Arsenal striker and Danish international Niklas Bendtner said on Tuesday he was considering hanging up his boots for good after FC Copenhagen ruled out extending his four-month contract.

Bendtner, who was convicted of assaulting a taxi driver last year, has scored only one goal in 17 matches.

"Now I want to have a good think about my future and decide if I should try a new adventure in football or quit and start some new adventures in life," Bendtner said in a an FC Copenhagen statement.

The 31-year-old, whose colourful personal life was covered in full by the tabloids, played for Premier League club Arsenal from 2005-14 and has represented Denmark 81 times.

Bendtner joined FC Copenhagen from Norwegian side Rosenborg in September in an attempt to revive his career after unsuccessful stays at Serie A side Juventus and German side Wolfsburg.

Bendtner was convicted of assaulting a taxi driver and sentenced to 50 days in jail in November last year by a court in Copenhagen.

