Soccer-Everton's Townsend suffers season-ending ACL injury

Hritika Sharma Reuters
Published

Everton winger Andros Townsend will miss the rest of the season after suffering anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage in the FA Cup defeat by Crystal Palace, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Townsend, who was forced off the field after 16 minutes during Sunday's 4-0 loss to his former team Palace, will undergo surgery next week, Everton added.

The 30-year-old has made 27 appearances in all competitions and scored seven goals this season since joining the Merseyside club in July.

Former England international Townsend joined Everton on a two-year deal after spending five years at Palace.

Everton are 17th in the Premier League standings with 25 points from 27 games. They will return to action at West Ham United on April 3 after the international break.

