Soccer-Everton's Lampard says he signed up for the pressure as sacking calls grow

April 8 (Reuters) - Everton boss Frank Lampard said on Friday the constant pressure and calls for him to be sacked following the club's struggles this season come with the territory after he took over the reins of the flailing Premier League club.

Everton have won only twice since Lampard's first game in February, losing the other seven to sit a point above the drop zone, with some fans calling for him to be sacked following Wednesday's 3-2 defeat by relegation rivals Burnley.

Lampard, who started his career with second-tier Derby County, managed Chelsea for one-and-a-half seasons before he was sacked in January 2021 following a poor run of form.

"In my relatively short managerial career, I probably spent 18 months at Chelsea where it was the same and I was always two or three games from the sack," Lampard told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against Manchester United.

"Maybe that is a symptom of football and the Premier League. It's pressure and that is fine, you sign up for that. Even if you make the FA Cup final and top four, you still know the rules."

The Merseyside club are staring at the prospect of relegation and playing outside the top flight for the first time in nearly 70 years.

"We are a huge club and people want to talk about it. In football terms, I don't think anyone should be talking about us any differently to other teams in the battle we're in," he added.

"We have no right to not be fighting the battle of relegation, irrespective of the history. What I am, is proud to manage here and keep the tradition here."

Lampard received an injury boost with both Allan and Michael Keane available for the United clash while Seamus Coleman and Fabian Delph also return, but Yerry Mina may be available only for their next game against Leicester City on April 20.

"It's been a big week for us physically. Wednesday night to Saturday morning is a tough one so freshness is good," Lampard said.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

