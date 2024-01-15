News & Insights

Soccer-Everton, Forest face points deduction after being charged for breaching Premier League spending rules

REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

January 15, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by Aadi Nair and India for Reuters ->

Adds details

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest and Everton face a points deduction after the clubs have been charged by the Premier League for a breach of their profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), the league said on Monday.

Everton have already been handed a separate 10-point deduction this year over their finances in the 2020-21 season, which meant they fell into the relegation zone.

Both clubs have now been referred to the chair of the Judicial Panel, the Premier League said, who will appoint an independent commissions to determine the appropriate sanction.

According to the Premier League's Financial Fair Play regulations, clubs are permitted to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($133.63 million) over a three-year period.

"Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission – and that the impact on supporters will be reflected as part of that process," Everton said.

The Merseyside club have filed an appeal against their initial points deduction, which they labelled "wholly disproportionate and unjust".

Forest, who have not previously run afoul of the regulations, become the third club to have been charged by the Premier League, following Everton and champions Manchester City.

"The club intends to continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution," Forest said in a statement.

The East Midlands club were in the second-tier Championship until 2022, where clubs are permitted a maximum loss of 39 million pounds across three seasons, or 13 million pounds per season, meaning their permissible losses over the last three campaigns would add up to 61 million pounds.

Upon their promotion ahead of the 2022-23 season, Forest broke the record for most transfers (21) by a Premier League club in the close-season window.

Earlier this year, Manchester City were also referred to an independent commission over more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules since the club were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group in 2008. No verdict has been reached in that case.

Clubs in England's top flight have been docked points before, with Middlesbrough having three points deducted in 1997 when they failed to fulfil a fixture, while Portsmouth were given a nine-point penalty in 2010 when the financially-troubled club entered administration.

($1 = 0.7857 pounds)

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India, Additional reporting by Anita Kobylinska and Chiranjit Ojha Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
Tennis-Bulgarian official suspended for 16 years by ITIA on corruption charges -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.