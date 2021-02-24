Soccer-Euros will happen and fans could travel says UEFA's COVID-19 chief

By Simon Evans

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 24 (Reuters) - UEFA's COVID-19 tsar says there is no question of June's Euro 2020 tournament being cancelled or postponed and that fans could yet be allowed to travel internationally to the games.

"There is no way the Euros will not happen, they will happen," Daniel Koch, UEFA's medical advisor on Euro 2020, told Reuters in an interview.

"There is no worst case scenario, there are realistic scenarios and best-case scenarios," he added.

Koch, the former head of communicable diseases at Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health, played a leading role in tackling the first wave of the pandemic in the country.

He said UEFA would make a decision in early April on the suitability of venues and planned capacities after consulting with the 12 host countries.

But he said that the confederation would keep some flexibility in place to allow for plans for fan numbers to be scaled-up, should the situation allow, and did not rule out fans travelling abroad for games.

