Soccer-Europa League group stage draw

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following is the Europa League group stage draw, which was made in Monaco on Friday:

GROUP A

West Ham United

Olympiacos

Freiburg

TSC Backa Topola

GROUP B

Ajax Amsterdam

Olympique de Marseille

Brighton & Hove Albion

AEK Athens

GROUP C

Rangers

Real Betis

Sparta Prague

Aris Limassol

GROUP D

Atalanta

Sporting

Sturm Graz

Rakow Czestochowa

GROUP E

Liverpool

LASK

Union Saint-Gilloise

Toulouse

GROUP F

Villarreal

Stade Rennais

Maccabi Haifa

Panathinaikos

GROUP G

AS Roma

Slavia Prague

Sheriff Tiraspol

Servette

GROUP H

Bayer Leverkusen

Qarabag

Molde FK

BK Hacken

GROUP STAGE DATES

Matchday 1: Sept. 21

Matchday 2: Oct. 5

Matchday 3: Oct. 26

Matchday 4: Nov. 9

Matchday 5: Nov. 30

Matchday 6: Dec. 14

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

