Soccer-Europa League group stage draw

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following is the Europa League group stage draw, which was made in Monaco on Friday:
GROUP A
West Ham United
Olympiacos
Freiburg
TSC Backa Topola
GROUP B
Ajax Amsterdam
Olympique de Marseille
Brighton & Hove Albion
AEK Athens
GROUP C
Rangers
Real Betis
Sparta Prague
Aris Limassol
GROUP D
Atalanta
Sporting
Sturm Graz
Rakow Czestochowa
GROUP E
Liverpool
LASK
Union Saint-Gilloise
Toulouse
GROUP F
Villarreal
Stade Rennais
Maccabi Haifa
Panathinaikos
GROUP G
AS Roma
Slavia Prague
Sheriff Tiraspol
Servette
GROUP H
Bayer Leverkusen
Qarabag
Molde FK
BK Hacken
GROUP STAGE DATES
Matchday 1: Sept. 21
Matchday 2: Oct. 5
Matchday 3: Oct. 26
Matchday 4: Nov. 9
Matchday 5: Nov. 30
Matchday 6: Dec. 14
