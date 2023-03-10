World Markets

Soccer-Esperance's Dagdoug fails doping test in African Champions League

March 10, 2023 — 05:31 am EST

Written by Ahmed Mostafa for Reuters ->

March 10 (Reuters) - Esperance of Tunisia defender Houssem Dagdoug tested positive for an unspecified banned substance after an African Champions League match last month, his club said on Friday.

Esperance said on their website that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had informed them of Dagdoug's failed test and that they were awaiting further details in the case.

The club added that CAF had not yet informed them of the consequences for Dagdoug.

Dagdoug, 24, was tested after Esperance played Al-Merrikh of Sudan in the first round of the group stage on Feb. 11, a match in which the left back was an unused substitute.

He then played in two other group games.

Esperance are top of Group D on nine points, three ahead of Algeria's CR Belouizdad. Egyptian side Zamalek are in third place, level on four points with Al-Merrikh in fourth.

(Reporting by Ahmed Mostafa; Editing by Simon Jennings and Toby Davis)

((ahmed.mostafa@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.