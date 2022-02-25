Soccer-Eriksen to make Brentford debut against Newcastle

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen will make his debut for Brentford in Saturday's Premier League home game against Newcastle United, marking his return after suffering a cardiac arrest in June last year, manager Thomas Frank said.

Eriksen, 30, joined Brentford as a free agent in January, nearly eight months after he collapsed on the pitch and received life-saving treatment during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland.

"Christian Eriksen will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow," Frank told reporters on Friday.

"It's a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family."

Eriksen's former club Inter Milan ended his contract in December as he is not allowed to play in Serie A because of his heart starter device, an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

