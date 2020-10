Oct 30 (Reuters) - Former England and Manchester United midfielder Nobby Stiles has died aged 78 after a long battle with illness, his family said on Friday.

Stiles won the World Cup with England in 1966 as well as the European Cup with United two years later.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

