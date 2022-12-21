Soccer-England's Mead named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

December 21, 2022 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by Angelica Medina for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - England striker Beth Mead was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Wednesday after helping her team win the 2022 European Championship.

The 27-year-old Mead won the Golden Boot as leading scorer at Euro 2022 and was named player of the tournament.

"Sorry, I'm speechless for once! Obviously, I'm incredibly honoured to win this award. I'll keep saying it, it's a cliché but I wouldn't have done it without them girls over there, the team that backed me," the Arsenal forward said.

"Most of all this is for women's sport and for women's sport heading in the right direction. Let's keep pushing girls and let's keep doing the right thing," Mead added.

The Lionesses also took home awards for Team of the Year and Coach of the Year, Sarina Wiegman who led England's women to their first major title.

"Without this incredible team of players and human beings we could never have performed as we did … It has been fantastic to work with this team," the Dutchwoman said.

Lionel Messi was named World Sport Star of the Year after captaining Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar.

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Angelica.Medina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.