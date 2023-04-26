Soccer-England's Bronze undergoes knee surgery, out for two weeks

Updates with Bronze tweet in paragraph 8

April 26 (Reuters) - Defender Lucy Bronze underwent surgery on her right knee and will be out for a couple of weeks, Barcelona head coach Jonatan Giraldez said on Wednesday, dismissing concerns about her availability for England at the upcoming Women's World Cup.

Bronze suffered the injury during Barcelona's 1-0 semi-final first-leg win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last week as she went down clutching her knee before receiving medical attention on the pitch.

The 31-year-old, who previously won the Champions League three times with Olympique Lyonnais, has been ruled out of the second leg on Thursday and her return to action will depend on her rehabilitation progress, the club said.

"She has a strain, an ailment. It's a tiny intervention, just a couple of weeks," Giraldez told a news conference.

Bronze posted a photo of her from the hospital bed on Twitter, saying she was in "very good spirits" following the surgery. "Currently working hard towards a speedy recovery to get back on the pitch with my team," she added.

England, who won the European Championship last year, will be without captain Leah Williamson and forward Beth Mead at the World Cup after they suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

There are also doubts over the availability of forward Fran Kirby and defender Millie Bright.

England are in Group D along with Haiti, Denmark and China at the 32-team tournament, which will be held from July 20-Aug. 20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

