Soccer-England to play pre-Euro warm-ups in Middlesbrough

MANCHESTER, England, April 7 (Reuters) - England will play their pre-Euro 2020 warm-up matches against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

The FA said the venue in the North East of the country was "selected to host both fixtures to help support a COVID-secure environment for the squad".

England manager Gareth Southgate was a player and manager with Middlesbrough before taking charge of England's Under-21 team and then the full national side in 2016.

England's group stage games will all be played at Wembley Stadium in London, which will also be hosting the semi-finals and final of the tournament.

The only previous time that England played at the Riverside Stadium was a Euro qualifier against Slovakia in 2003 although they played at Middlesbrough's former ground Ayresome Park on three occasions between 1905 and 1937.

(Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Christian Radnedge)

