Soccer-England to host Wales in Wembley international

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - England will host Wales in a home nations international on Oct. 8 -- their first meeting at Wembley for nine years.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the fixture would be one of two additional international matches scheduled as triple headers in October and November.

Current government guidelines mean the game is likely to be played without fans.

The most recent meeting between the nations was at the Euro 2016 tournament when England won 2-1 in Lens.

England are scheduled to face Iceland away in the Nations League on Sept. 5 before a trip to Denmark three days later.

The Wales game would be three days before they are due to host Belgium in the Nations League and will be their first home fixture in 11 months.

Wales are scheduled to begin their Nations League fixtures away to Finland on Sept. 3.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.