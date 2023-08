BRISBANE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - England and Nigeria's round of 16 clash at the Women's World Cup went into extra time with the teams locked in a goalless draw at the end of 90 minutes at Lang Park on Monday, with England down to 10 womean after Lauren James was sent off.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.