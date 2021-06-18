Soccer-England make two changes, Scotland four for Wembley clash

By Christian Radnedge

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - England made two changes to their lineup from their opening Euro 2020 match for their Group D clash with Scotland on Friday, bringing in full backs Reece James and Luke Shaw, while visiting coach Steve Clarke made four changes to his side.

England coach Gareth Southgate opted to field Kieran Trippier on the left side of defence in their win over Croatia but reverted to a natural in that position with Shaw while James replaces Kyle Walker on the other flank.

The presence of key defender Kieran Tierney, unavailable for Scotland's disappointing loss to Czech Republic at Hampden Park, and talented youngster Billy Gilmour will boost the visiting fans' hopes of springing an upset at Wembley Stadium.

Callum McGregor and striker Che Adams also step into the starting side as Scotland take on group favourites England in front of around 20,000 supporters.

Southgate said this week that centre back Harry Maguire was fully recovered from an ankle injury but he would resist the temptation to throw him in from the start against the Scots.

Teams:

England: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Phil Foden; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (captain)

Scotland: David Marshall; Andy Robertson, Stephen O'Donnell, Grant Hanly, Kieran Tierney; Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Billy Gilmour; Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

