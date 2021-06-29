Soccer-England go with three-man defence, Germany start with Werner in attack

Updates with details

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - England coach Gareth Southgate opted for a three-man defence for Tuesday's Euro 2020 Round of 16 game against Germany, with Harry Maguire keeping his place alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker with the aim of nullifying the threat of Germany's marauding wing backs.

The 3-4-3 formation, also deployed by Southgate in England's run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018, includes Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw operating as wing backs.

The other changes included Jack Grealish stepping back out of the side, with 19-year-old forward Bukayo Saka keeping his place with Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane in an attacking front three.

Germany coach Joachim Loew made two changes to his lineup, with Leon Goretzka coming into the midfield alongside Toni Kroos, replacing injured Ilkay Gundogan, who hit his head in their last group game. Goretzka will also be tasked with moving Germany's game forward.

Loew, who will be sitting on the bench for the last time after 15 years in charge if Germany lose, also picked striker Timo Werner to start, dropping Serge Gnabry, who has yet to score in the tournament.

Kai Havertz and Thomas Mueller, still looking for his first Euro goal in his 15th career game of the competition, will be supporting Werner on the wings.

England: Jordan Pickford; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Bukayo Saka; Harry Kane (captain), Raheem Sterling

Germany: Manuel Neuer (captain); Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens; Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka; Kai Havertz, Thomas Mueller, Timo Werner

