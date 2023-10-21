Soccer-England and Manchester United great Charlton dies at 86

Adds details, quotes, reaction throughout

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Bobby Charlton, an England World Cup winner and one of Manchester United's greatest players, died on Saturday at the age of 86, the Premier League club said in a statement.

Charlton was a key figure in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, where he played alongside his brother Jack, and he also appeared 758 times for United, scoring 249 goals.

"Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club," the club said.

Charlton spent 17 years at Old Trafford and was part of the "Busby Babes" team that was decimated by the 1958 Munich air crash. He won the European Cup and three English league titles as well as the FA Cup with the club.

The announcement of his death led to a flood of tributes from across the sporting world.

"Today is not just a sad day for Manchester United & England, it's a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented," said former United and England midfielder David Beckham.

Regarded as possessing one of the hardest shots of his generation and a player who bridged eras, Charlton earned 106 caps for England and scored 49 goals.

Charlton's appearances in the stands at Old Trafford had become less frequent after it was announced he had been diagnosed with dementia in 2020. His family said he "passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning".

"We would request that the family's privacy be respected at this time," their statement said.

While Charlton's passing will be felt across the game, nowhere will it hit home as much as Manchester United -- the club where he became a soccer icon and where a stand is named in his honour.

"He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game," the club said in a statement.

"His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football."

His death means the only surviving member of the England team who beat West Germany 4-2 at Wembley in 1966 is hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst, who led the tributes on Saturday.

"Very sad news today. One of the true Greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away," Hurst wrote on X.

"We will never forget him and nor will all of football. A great colleague and friend, he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone."

The German Football League said: "We mourn the loss of one of the greatest players in football history, who won the 1966 World Cup with England. Rest in peace, Sir Bobby Charlton."

