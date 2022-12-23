Soccer-England 1966 World Cup winner Cohen dies aged 83

December 23, 2022 — 05:55 am EST

Written by Peter Hall for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - England's 1966 World Cup-winning right-back George Cohen has died aged 83, his former club Fulham announced on Friday.

Cohen made his international debut in 1964 and went on to represent his country 37 times, playing a key role in England's only World Cup success.

He spent the whole of his club career with one team, Fulham, making 459 appearances for the west London side.

"Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players - and gentlemen - George Cohen MBE," Fulham wrote on the club's official Twitter account.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((p.hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.