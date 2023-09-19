News & Insights

Soccer-Empoli sack Zanetti after Roma hammering

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

September 19, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Empoli have fired manager Paolo Zanetti after a 7-0 thrashing at AS Roma on Sunday left them bottom of Serie A without a point after four games, the club announced on Tuesday.

Zanetti's side have failed to score so far and have conceded 12 goals. The 40-year-old former Empoli player was appointed at the start of last season, taking them to a 14th place finish.

Before taking charge at Empoli, he won promotion to Serie A with Venezia but was sacked in April 2022 after a run of eight defeats left them bottom and they ended up being relegated.

Zanetti took over at Empoli from Aurelio Andreazzoli who, according to Italian media reports, is now set to return for his fourth spell as manager of the club.

Empoli next host Serie A leaders Inter Milan on Sunday.

