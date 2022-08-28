Soccer-Eintracht Frankfurt beat Werder Bremen in seven-goal thriller

Adds quotes, details

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Eintracht Frankfurt breathed life into their sputtering Bundesliga campaign on Sunday with a thrilling 4-3 victory at promoted Werder Bremen as midfielder Mario Goetze scored his first goal for the club.

Former Bayern Munich man Goetze, who returned home to Germany after a spell with PSV Eindhoven, put the Europa League champions 1-0 up after two minutes with a neat finish into the bottom corner following some fine work by Randal Kolo Muani.

"We showed the right energy as a team. It's a very nice feeling to score in the Bundesliga again after a long time, plus it was an important goal right at the beginning," said Goetze.

But the 2014 World Cup winner's strike was cancelled out 12 minutes later as poor defending by the Eintracht defence allowed Anthony Jung to unleash a shot past Kevin Trapp, before Leonardo Bittencourt headed in from a free kick to make it 2-1.

Daichi Kamada had a goal chalked off for offside before Kolo Muani dribbled past two Werder defenders and beat Jiri Pavlenka to drag Eintracht back into the contest.

Jesper Lindstrom made it 3-2 to Eintracht towards the end of a breathless first half after he collected Sebastian Rode's pass in behind Werder's defence and chipped Pavlenka, before Djibril Sow struck after the break.

Niclas Fuellkrug's 90th-minute penalty after Marvin Ducksch was brought down meant Eintracht had to endure a nervy final few minutes before they came away with their first victory of the campaign and ended Werder's unbeaten start.

"The first 60 minutes were great, then we tired a bit and it got unnecessarily tense at the end," said Eintracht head coach Oliver Glasner.

"The boys threw everything at it again, though, and over the 90 minutes deserved to win. After the early lead, we found ourselves 2-1 down out of nothing from set pieces. It was a very commanding and defensively largely solid performance."

Earlier in the day, FC Cologne were held to a goalless draw by 10-man VfB Stuttgart after Luca Pfeiffer was shown a straight red on his first start for the club for a reckless challenge on Timo Hubers in the second half.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Dhruv Munjal Editing by Toby Davis)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.