Soccer-Eintracht ease past 10-man West Ham into Europa League final

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 5 (Reuters) - Eintracht Frankfurt beat 10-man West Ham United 1-0 in their Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday to reach their first European final in 42 years with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

The Germans, who last featured in a European final in 1980, will face Rangers on May 18 after the Scottish side knocked out RB Leipzig.

In front of a deafening 48,000 crowd, Rafael Borre drilled in the winner for the hosts in the 26th minute, beating the English club for a second time following a 2-1 triumph in the first leg last week.

West Ham, who played most of the game with 10 men after left back Aaron Cresswell was dismissed for a professional foul on Jens Petter Hauge in the 17th minute, were toothless throughout.

Their manager David Moyes was also sent off in the 79th minute for angrily kicking a ball in a frustrating and scrappy end to West Ham's European run this season.

It had not started well for Frankfurt, though, with defender Martin Hinteregger taken off only eight minutes with a hamstring injury.

But the dismissal of Creswell opened up space down the wing for the Germans and Ansgar Knauff made the most of it when he charged through and delivered a perfect ball for Borre to score.

West Ham hardly got a look in and their best chance came a minute from halftime when Kurt Zouma's close-range effort was cleared off the line.

They were equally ineffectual after the break with Moyes's frustration boiling over when he kicked the ball at a ball boy who he thought was trying to waste time.

With the homes fans kicking off celebrations early for what turned out to be a memorable evening for the club struggling in mid-table in the Bundesliga, Eintracht comfortably held on to their lead.

