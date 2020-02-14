Soccer-Egypt’s Zamalek win African Super Cup

DOHA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Egyptian giants Zamalek won the African Super Cup by beating Esperance of Tunisia 3-1 on Friday to lift the trophy for the fourth time.

Achraf Bencharki scored twice for Zamalek, who had taken a early lead through Youssef Obama.

Esperance, who won last season’s African Champions League, equalised with Abdelraouf Benguit's penalty before Bencharki struck for the 2018-19 African Confederation Cup winners.

The result is a major boost for Zamalek who face Esperance again in a fortnight in the Champions League quarter-finals.

