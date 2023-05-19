Soccer-Egypt’s Al Ahly through to yet another African Champions League final

News & Insights

May 19 (Reuters) - Cairo giants Al Ahly advanced to a fourth successive African Champions League final as they completed a comfortable aggregate victory over Esperance of Tunisia after a 1-0 home win in Friday's second leg of their semi-final tie.

Hussein El Shahat scored after 22 minutes, with a clever chip over the goalkeeper from an acute angle, to ensure a 4-0 aggregate triumph after Al Ahly had won 3-0 away in Tunis in last Friday’s first leg.

The Egyptian club have won Africa’s top club competition a record 10 times and were runners-up on another five occasions. They won in 2020 and 2021 but last year were beaten in the final by Wydad Casablanca.

In the final, Al Ahly will play either Wydad or the South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, who play the second leg of their semi-final in Pretoria on Saturday after a goalless draw in Morocco last week.

The final is played over two legs next month with the first game in Cairo on June 4 and the return in either Casablanca or Pretoria one week later.

