Soccer-EFL confirms three positive tests for COVID-19

Contributor
Simon Jennings Reuters
Published

Three people, including two players from Fulham, have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the latest batch of tests conducted by the English Football League (EFL).

"The EFL can confirm that 1,030 players and club staff have been tested over the course of Monday 25, Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 May, with three individuals testing positive from two clubs," the EFL said in a statement on Thursday.

"Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate... and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities."

Championship (second-tier) side Fulham said in a statement that two of their players had returned positive tests in the EFL's second round of testing and were now self-isolating.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((simon.jennings@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822672;))

