Soccer-Edwards' appointment as football chief executive great for Liverpool, says Klopp

March 13 (Reuters) - Former sporting director Michael Edwards' return to Liverpool as chief executive of football is great news for the club, manager Juergen Klopp said on Wednesday.

Edwards worked with Klopp when Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title the next year.

"I'm really happy... I said a few times I want to see the club in the best possible place after I left," Klopp, who is set to leave the club at the end of this season, told reporters.

"Everything I can do while I am here I will do. After that other people will have to do it. I think it's a top solution."

Liverpool host Sparta Prague in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday with a 5-1 lead. They will then visit Manchester United for an FA Cup quarter-final clash on Sunday.

"We need the best legs for (tomorrow's) game," Klopp said. "We need to keep rhythm and keep going... don't think about next game on Sunday, even when it is Manchester United."

Klopp said forward Mohamed Salah, who came off the bench in the last two matches after recovering from a hamstring injury, is ready for his first start since February.

"I am not sure he's ready for 90 minutes but he's ready to start... he could have started last game, but I'm not sure for how long. That's how it is when players come back," he said.

"I can only see Sparta Prague wants to put things right and we have to play a good football match because it's our home game and our stadium. It's our competition. We want to make this our competition and go as far as possible."

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

