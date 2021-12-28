Soccer-Edouard inspires Palace to 3-0 win over lowly Norwich

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Crystal Palace moved up to ninth in the English Premier League after Frenchman Odsonne Edouard scored one and assisted two goals in a 3-0 win over struggling Norwich City at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

Palace earned a penalty in the sixth minute when Kenny McLean tripped Will Hughes in the box and, with Wilfried Zaha suspended, Edouard stepped up to the spot and steered a side-footed effort into the bottom corner.

The home side doubled the lead in the 38th minute when Edouard turned provider from the left flank, finding Jean-Philippe Mateta with a cut-back and the French forward beat goalkeeper Angus Gunn with a shot into the far corner.

Norwich barely had time to recover when constant pressure helped Palace win the ball back minutes later. Edouard danced into the box through a crowd before the ball fell to Jeffrey Schlupp, whose venomous shot from an acute angle beat Gunn.

Palace took their foot off the gas in the second half and though Norwich managed to create a few chances, Patrick Vieira's side kept a clean sheet to move into the top half of the table with 23 points from 19 games.

Norwich remain rooted to the bottom of the standings after a fifth straight loss without scoring.

