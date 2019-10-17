Soccer-Ecuador deny agreeing terms on Klinsmann as national coach

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador have denied agreeing terms for Juergen Klinsmann to become their new national team coach, saying that media reports that the German is set to take over are speculation.

"There is nothing concrete, just speculation," Ecuador Football Federation (FEF) director Carlos Galarza told reporters. But he added: "There have been talks with coaches, or rather, one coach in particular."

Ecuador's previous coach, Hernan Dario Gomez, was fired in July after they were knocked out in the group stage at the Copa America and under-20 coach Jorge Celico has taken charge on an interim basis.

In their most recent match on Sunday, Ecuador were hammered 6-1 by Argentina in a friendly. Klinsmann, 55, has previously coached Bayern Munich, Germany and the United States.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Nick Macfie)

