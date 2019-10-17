Soccer-Ecuador deny agreeing terms on Klinsmann as national coach

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MORRIS MAC MATZEN

Ecuador have denied agreeing terms for Juergen Klinsmann to become their new national team coach, saying that media reports that the German is set to take over are speculation.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador have denied agreeing terms for Juergen Klinsmann to become their new national team coach, saying that media reports that the German is set to take over are speculation.

"There is nothing concrete, just speculation," Ecuador Football Federation (FEF) director Carlos Galarza told reporters. But he added: "There have been talks with coaches, or rather, one coach in particular."

Ecuador's previous coach, Hernan Dario Gomez, was fired in July after they were knocked out in the group stage at the Copa America and under-20 coach Jorge Celico has taken charge on an interim basis.

In their most recent match on Sunday, Ecuador were hammered 6-1 by Argentina in a friendly. Klinsmann, 55, has previously coached Bayern Munich, Germany and the United States.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((brian.homewood@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7933; Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.reuters.com@reuters.net; . Twitter @brianhomewood))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More